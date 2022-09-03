Fuel requirements for September & October reviewed

Sri Lanka’s fuel requirements for the months of September and October were reviewed on Saturday (Sep 03), Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

In a tweet, the lawmaker said the cargo plans, confirmed fuel cargos and the finances needed to secure cargos were also taken up for review.

The meeting, chaired by Minister Wijesekera was held with the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation’s commercial and finance management this morning.

Meanwhile, the refinery requirements of crude oil for the next two months were also discussed at this meeting.