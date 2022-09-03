Myanmar donates 1,000 tons of rice to Sri Lanka

Myanmar donates 1,000 tons of rice to Sri Lanka

September 3, 2022   10:13 pm

Myanmar has handed over 1,000 tons of rice to Sri Lanka at a port in the commercial city of Yangon, the state-run Myanmar News Agency reported on Saturday.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Friday, Union Minister for Commerce U Aung Naing Oo said that the donation is a token of sympathy for Myanmar’s government and people for the people of Sri Lanka.

He expressed at the ceremony the hope for strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Myanmar J.M. Bandara expressed gratitude to the Myanmar government for the donation, saying the rice donation is helpful for Sri Lanka, which is currently facing an economic crisis.


-Agencies

