WFP Regional Director for Asia and Pacific calls on Foreign Minister

World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific John Aylieff, currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry on Thursday (Sep 01).

The Foreign Minister appreciated the support extended by WFP to Sri Lanka over the past decades in many areas including the national health system by supporting national nutrition programmes, the National School Meal Programme, in strengthening food systems to ensure access and availability of food and in developing shock-responsive safety net programmes particularly with the Department of Samurdhi.

He apprised the Regional Director of the efforts taken by the Government of Sri Lanka in dialogue with all stakeholders including domestic and international partners, to emerge from the challenges facing the country.

The Regional Director briefed the Foreign Minister on the progress of the ongoing WFP programmes in the country, particularly the social safety net programmes and added that the WFP will continue to support and cooperate closely with the Government of Sri Lanka during this challenging time.