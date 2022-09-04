31-year-old killed in shooting at Thalgaswala

A 31-year-old man has been shot and killed at Thalgaswala area in Pitigala last night (03).

The police said that the victim, a resident of Thalgaswala, had gone to the nearby town last evening and was returning to his home by motorcycle, when he was shot by a person who was hiding and waiting for him in a deserted area.

After being admitted to Elpitiya Hospital for treatment, the person who was critically injured in the shooting was later transferred to the Karapitiya Hospital for further treatment. However, he had succumbed to injuries there.

Police suspect that the victim, who reportedly gives people loans at high interest rates, had been shot due to a dispute in this regard.

No identification has been made regarding the suspect and Pitagala Police is conducting further investigations into the murder.