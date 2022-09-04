Seetha Arambepola willing to give up MP seat for former President

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Dr. Seetha Arambepola says that if former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requires to enter the Parliament, she is ready to resign from her National List MP seat in order to facilitate that.

She stated that no request for that has been received from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna or any other sections so far.

However, she pointed out that she believes that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has no intention of entering the Parliament.

MP Arambepola also mentioned that there has been no discussion in this regard within the party.