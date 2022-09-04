Youth falls to his death while trying to take a selfie

A youth has reportedly died after falling into a waterfall at Udaweriyawatta in Haldummulla.

Last Friday (02), two youths had visited this waterfall located in the Sanweli Estate area of Udaweriyawatta, Haldummulla.

Police said that while attempting to take a ‘selfie’ photograph near the waterfall, one young man had slipped and fell into the waterfall.

The body of the young man was recovered yesterday (03) in a waterhole about 200 meters below the place of the accident, during the search conducted by Haldummulla police officers and local residents.

The victim is identified as a 24-year-old resident of Welamitiyawa, Guruthalawa.

Haldummulla police are investigating the incident.