Youth falls to his death while trying to take a selfie
September 4, 2022 01:41 pm
A youth has reportedly died after falling into a waterfall at Udaweriyawatta in Haldummulla.
Last Friday (02), two youths had visited this waterfall located in the Sanweli Estate area of Udaweriyawatta, Haldummulla.
Police said that while attempting to take a ‘selfie’ photograph near the waterfall, one young man had slipped and fell into the waterfall.
The body of the young man was recovered yesterday (03) in a waterhole about 200 meters below the place of the accident, during the search conducted by Haldummulla police officers and local residents.
The victim is identified as a 24-year-old resident of Welamitiyawa, Guruthalawa.
Haldummulla police are investigating the incident.