Youth falls to his death while trying to take a selfie

Youth falls to his death while trying to take a selfie

September 4, 2022   01:41 pm

A youth has reportedly died after falling into a waterfall at Udaweriyawatta in Haldummulla.

Last Friday (02), two youths had visited this waterfall located in the Sanweli Estate area of  Udaweriyawatta, Haldummulla.

Police said that while attempting to take a ‘selfie’ photograph near the waterfall, one young man had slipped and fell into the waterfall.

The body of the young man was recovered yesterday (03) in a waterhole about 200 meters below the place of the accident, during the search conducted by Haldummulla police officers and local residents.

The victim is identified as a 24-year-old resident of Welamitiyawa, Guruthalawa.

Haldummulla police are investigating the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nakedness of the opposition was exposed to the country - Mahinda Amaraweera

Nakedness of the opposition was exposed to the country - Mahinda Amaraweera

Nakedness of the opposition was exposed to the country - Mahinda Amaraweera

Compensation for fishermen impacted by 'Express Pearl' ship disaster

Compensation for fishermen impacted by 'Express Pearl' ship disaster

Media workshop held at Bandaranayake College, Gampaha

Media workshop held at Bandaranayake College, Gampaha

IMF chief says staff-level agreement an important step forward for Sri Lanka

IMF chief says staff-level agreement an important step forward for Sri Lanka

Distribution of urea fertilizer for Yala season

Distribution of urea fertilizer for Yala season

New political alliance to be formed with Wimal as Chairman

New political alliance to be formed with Wimal as Chairman

Price of Litro Gas cylinders to be reduced tomorrow

Price of Litro Gas cylinders to be reduced tomorrow

Filling stations closing down across the island due to fuel shortages

Filling stations closing down across the island due to fuel shortages