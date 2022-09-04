Litro Gas to slash prices tomorrow

Litro Gas Company says that the price of domestic gas cylinders will be reduced by between Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 rupees from midnight tomorrow (05).

He stated that in the past 2 months, Litro company has generated a significant profit.

According to Litro Chairman Mr. Muditha Peiris, the profits of the company will exceed Rs. 700 million in the month of August alone.

However, the chairman of the Restaurant Owners’ Association Mr. Asela Sampath stated today (04) that even if the gas price is reduced, the food and beverage prices cannot be lowered.

In the meantime, the Litro company is also preparing to introduce a method in the coming week where a person living in another country can purchase gas cylinders for a person in Sri Lanka by paying with US Dollars.

“From next week, we will introduce an app for people living abroad to purchase gas for any person in Sri Lanka. It can be a friend, parent, or relative of a person in Sri Lanka. Anyone here can get a gas cylinder that fits their monthly needs by making a very small payment in dollars through the app,” Mr. Peiris said.

“For an amount like USD 15 to 16, maybe less than that depending on the exchange rate. You can pay that amount and order that cylinder for the person here. We will keep it safe at the nearest dealer point of that person. We can also deliver it to your home. In particular, we will not invest this money in anything other than buying gas.”