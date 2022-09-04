Main framework for CEB reforms to Cabinet by month-end

September 4, 2022   05:32 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says he met with members of the committee appointed to propose reforms to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to discuss their proposals, this morning (04).

He said the committee has met with development agencies, experts in the sector, stakeholders and that it will meet with political parties and the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) next week.

The main framework for the proposed reforms will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers by the end of the month, the minister said in a tweet.

