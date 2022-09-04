Supreme Lanka Coalition: Independent parties form new alliance

The group of independent political parties and parliamentarians including former ministers Wimal Weerawansa, Udaya Gammanpila and Vasudeva Nanayakkara today (04) launched their new political alliance, the “Supreme Lanka Coalition”.

The first general conference of the coalition was held at the National Youth Council premises in Maharagama today, during which the leadership and officials of the alliance was announced.

Leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF) MP Wimal Weerawansa was appointed as the Chairman of the ‘Supreme Lanka Coalition’ while General Secretary of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka (CPSL) Dr. G. Weerasinghe was appointed as its secretary.

Leader of the Democratic Left Front (SLF) MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara is the National Organiser of the coalition while Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader MP Udaya Gammanpila, Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP) general Secretary Tissa Vitharana serve as deputy chairmen.

MP Gevindu Kumaratunga was announced as the deputy secretary of the new coalition and MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero, President of the Vijaya Dharani National Assembly, has been appointed as the Patron of the ‘Supreme Lanka Coalition’.

In addition to that, an executive council representing all parties in the coalition has been appointed and this includes NFF national organizer and former state minister Jayantha Samaraweera, NFF MP Mohamed Muzammil and Weerasumana Weerasinghe of the Sri Lanka Communist Party.

Following the unveiling of the new alliance, the leaders of the collective of independent parties singed the policy statement of the coalition.