Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP

Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP

September 4, 2022   11:32 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe paving the way for the Rajapaksa family to engage in politics once again. 

“I would like to say one thing. In the future, an elephant-crow unity will be created. In the future, the MPs who went astray will not have to get nomination from the President, but from the ‘crow’ of the ‘flower bud’ (pohottuwa),” he said, addressing an event.

“The President has also had to become a hostage of the crow of the pohottuwa. Nothing can be done about that,” he claimed. 

He stated that when you become the President with the help of the SLPP parliamentarians, you have no choice but to dance to their tune.   

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP's 'crow'

Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP's 'crow'

Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP's 'crow'

President stresses urgent need for policy change in health sector (English)

President stresses urgent need for policy change in health sector (English)

Staff-level agreement an important step forward for Sri Lanka - IMF chief (English)

Staff-level agreement an important step forward for Sri Lanka - IMF chief (English)

Supreme Lanka Coalition: Independent parties form new alliance (English)

Supreme Lanka Coalition: Independent parties form new alliance (English)

Fuel requirements for September & October reviewed (English)

Fuel requirements for September & October reviewed (English)

Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20Is (English)

Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from T20Is (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.04

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.04

Ranil Wickramasinghe has taken charge of the nation - Vajira

Ranil Wickramasinghe has taken charge of the nation - Vajira