Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe paving the way for the Rajapaksa family to engage in politics once again.

“I would like to say one thing. In the future, an elephant-crow unity will be created. In the future, the MPs who went astray will not have to get nomination from the President, but from the ‘crow’ of the ‘flower bud’ (pohottuwa),” he said, addressing an event.

“The President has also had to become a hostage of the crow of the pohottuwa. Nothing can be done about that,” he claimed.

He stated that when you become the President with the help of the SLPP parliamentarians, you have no choice but to dance to their tune.