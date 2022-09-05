Plans afoot to set up permanent office for ex-servicemen: Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne says plans are afoot to set up a fully-fledged permanent office building for Sri Lanka Ex-Servicemen’s Association within the Defence Headquarters premises.

“Accordingly, a plot of land comprising 175 perches has been earmarked for this purpose”, he also said mentioning “government funds will not be used for this”.

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne was the Chief Guest at the 78th Anniversary Celebration of the Sri Lanka Ex-Servicemen’s Association (SLESA) which was held at the Eagles’ Lakeside Banquet and Convention Hall in Attidiya, on Sunday (04).

During the Chief Guest’s address, the Defence Secretary also recalled the deceased and differently-able war veterans and their noble services rendered to safeguard the motherland during the three-decade long battle.

“As we practiced in the recent past, we also look forward to enriching SLESA and its services along with the guidance of the current President,” he pledged.

Referring to the recent struggle and protests, he said it is saddening to see the disseminating of disgraceful video footages undermining noble service of our young servicemen, under the guise of democracy.

Thus, he requested the ex-servicemen to encourage the country’s young servicemen to perform their duties and protect the motherland.

The Defence Secretary pinned ‘Gavurawanvitha Sewa Medal’ (Honorary Service Medal) on several SLESA members during the programme and also handed over a few books authored by him, to SLESA as a symbolic gesture.

Established in 1944, the SLESA has developed to a remarkable position as of today with over 45,000 members in the 48 affiliated Armed Forces Associations.

Secretary General of SLESA Lt. Col. Ajith Siyambalapitiya (Retd) delivered the vote of thanks marking the culmination of the event.

Army Commander Lt. Gen. Vikum Liyanage, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, former Tri-Forces Commanders, Military Liaison Officer of the Defence Ministry Maj. Gen. Dinesh Nanayakkara, Secretary General of SLESA Lt. Col. Ajith Siyambalapitiya (Retd), a large number of SLESA members and distinguished invitees were present at the event.