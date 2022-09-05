Mobile, fixed, broadband and pay-TV tariffs hiked from today

Mobile, fixed, broadband and pay-TV tariffs hiked from today

September 5, 2022   10:54 am

Telephone service providers have decided an upward tariff revision for all mobile and pay TVs services with effect from today (05).

It is reported that the decision has been taken under the approval of the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL).

Thereby, mobile, fixed, broadband and other pre-paid and post-paid service tariffs will be increased by 20%, while all pay TV tariffs will increase by 25%.

It is stated that the tariff increment has been done in accordance with the Value Added Tax (VAT) revision.

The VAT which prevailed at the rate of 12%, was increased up to 15% through the interim budget recently.

Commenting in this regard, the Chairman All Ceylon Communication Owners’ Association, Indrajith Perera says that the provision of services to the customers through their institutions undergo a severe crisis in face of the tariff increments.

