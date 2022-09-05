Person falls to his death from building in Wellawatte

A person has died after falling from a building located at Maya Mawatha in the Wellawatte police area last evening (04).

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased had fallen from near a window of the 12-storey building, while he was engaged in cleaning activities in the 11th floor.

He was identified as a 46-year-old resident of the Kirulapone area.

The body of the deceased person has been placed in the mortuary of the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, while Wellawatte police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.