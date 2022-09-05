Jagath Pushpakumara re-elected Chairman to Committee on Public Petitions

Member of Parliament Jagath Pushpakumara has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions for the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament.

Jagath Pushpakumara’s name was proposed by Member of Parliament Piyankara Jayaratne and was seconded by Member of Parliament Vadivel Suresh at its inaugural committee meeting held recently (01) at the Parliament premises.

MP Jagath Pushpakumara also served as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions during the Second session of the ninth Parliament.

The Committee Members were recently appointed by the Committee of Selection in accordance with Standing Order 120 (1) of Parliament.

Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, Jagath Pushpakumara, Piyankara Jayaratne, Dilip Wedaarachchi, Vadivel Suresh, S. Viyalanderan, Ashoka Priyantha, A. Aravindh Kumar, Geetha Samanmale Kumarasinghe, B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Sarathi Dushmantha, Govindan Karunakaram, Jayantha Ketagoda, Mohomad Muzammil, Thushara Indunil Amarasena, Velu Kumar, Waruna Liyanage, U. K. Sumith Udukumbura, Mayadunna Chinthaka Amal, Nipuna Ranawaka, Gamini Waleboda, (Mrs.) Rajika Wickramasinghe, M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Petitions.