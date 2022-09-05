Jagath Pushpakumara re-elected Chairman to Committee on Public Petitions

Jagath Pushpakumara re-elected Chairman to Committee on Public Petitions

September 5, 2022   11:00 am

Member of Parliament Jagath Pushpakumara has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions for the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament. 

Jagath Pushpakumara’s name was proposed by Member of Parliament Piyankara Jayaratne and was seconded by Member of Parliament Vadivel Suresh at its inaugural committee meeting held recently (01) at the Parliament premises.

MP Jagath Pushpakumara also served as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions during the Second session of the ninth Parliament.

The Committee Members were recently appointed by the Committee of Selection in accordance with Standing Order 120 (1) of Parliament. 

Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, Jagath Pushpakumara, Piyankara Jayaratne, Dilip Wedaarachchi, Vadivel Suresh, S. Viyalanderan, Ashoka Priyantha, A. Aravindh Kumar, Geetha Samanmale Kumarasinghe, B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Sarathi Dushmantha, Govindan Karunakaram, Jayantha Ketagoda, Mohomad Muzammil, Thushara Indunil Amarasena, Velu Kumar, Waruna Liyanage, U. K. Sumith Udukumbura, Mayadunna Chinthaka Amal, Nipuna Ranawaka, Gamini Waleboda, (Mrs.) Rajika Wickramasinghe, M. W. D. Sahan Pradeep Withana have been nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Petitions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

They're making political academies after making everyone poor - Sajith

They're making political academies after making everyone poor - Sajith

They're making political academies after making everyone poor - Sajith

K.D. Lalkantha on the reason why foreigners are not visiting Sri Lanka

K.D. Lalkantha on the reason why foreigners are not visiting Sri Lanka

What happened to the health service?

What happened to the health service?

Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP's 'crow'

Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP's 'crow'

President stresses urgent need for policy change in health sector (English)

President stresses urgent need for policy change in health sector (English)

Staff-level agreement an important step forward for Sri Lanka - IMF chief (English)

Staff-level agreement an important step forward for Sri Lanka - IMF chief (English)

Supreme Lanka Coalition: Independent parties form new alliance (English)

Supreme Lanka Coalition: Independent parties form new alliance (English)

Fuel requirements for September & October reviewed (English)

Fuel requirements for September & October reviewed (English)