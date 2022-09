The Department of Examinations has announced the dates for the 2022 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination and the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

Accordingly, the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam is to be held on December 04 this year, the Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said.

Meanwhile the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is scheduled to be held from December 05, 2022 to January 02, 2023.