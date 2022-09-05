Met. Department issues red alert for heavy rains

Met. Department issues red alert for heavy rains

September 5, 2022   11:21 am

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ alert warning for heavy rain in several provinces and districts today. 

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Very heavy showers above 150mm may occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, it said.

People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) and low-lying areas in river basins are requested to be vigilant while motorists and people using roads in the hilly areas are also requested to be vigilant.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.


Warning for Strong Winds and Rough Sea

Meanwhile, the Met. Depart has issued a separate advisory for the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

The ‘Red’ alert says strong winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph and very rough seas can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota due to active Southwest Monsoon condition.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) in the above sea areas.

Therefore, it is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the above sea areas during the next 24 hours.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

They're making political academies after making everyone poor - Sajith

They're making political academies after making everyone poor - Sajith

K.D. Lalkantha on the reason why foreigners are not visiting Sri Lanka

K.D. Lalkantha on the reason why foreigners are not visiting Sri Lanka

What happened to the health service?

What happened to the health service?

Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP's 'crow'

Sajith claims President has become a hostage of the SLPP's 'crow'

President stresses urgent need for policy change in health sector (English)

President stresses urgent need for policy change in health sector (English)

Staff-level agreement an important step forward for Sri Lanka - IMF chief (English)

Staff-level agreement an important step forward for Sri Lanka - IMF chief (English)

Supreme Lanka Coalition: Independent parties form new alliance (English)

Supreme Lanka Coalition: Independent parties form new alliance (English)