Met. Department issues red alert for heavy rains

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ alert warning for heavy rain in several provinces and districts today.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Very heavy showers above 150mm may occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, it said.

People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) and low-lying areas in river basins are requested to be vigilant while motorists and people using roads in the hilly areas are also requested to be vigilant.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Warning for Strong Winds and Rough Sea

Meanwhile, the Met. Depart has issued a separate advisory for the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

The ‘Red’ alert says strong winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph and very rough seas can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota due to active Southwest Monsoon condition.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.0 m) in the above sea areas.

Therefore, it is advised not to venture into fishing and naval activities in the above sea areas during the next 24 hours.