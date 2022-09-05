Litro gas prices reduced

Litro Gas company says that the price of a 12.5 kg domestic LP gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 113 with effect from midnight today (05).

Meanwhile the price of a 5 kg cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 45 and the 2.3 kg cylinder by Rs. 21, Litro chairman Muditha Peiris said.

He said that as per the revised pricing formula, the domestic Litro Gas refill price will be revised with effect from midnight today.

Accordingly, the new price (Colombo) of a 12.5 kg Litro gas cylinder will be Rs. 4,551 while the 5 kg cylinder will be priced at Rs. 1,827. The new price of the 2.3 kg cylinder will be Rs. 848.