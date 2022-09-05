400 fuel stations are at risk of closing down every day

September 5, 2022   01:11 pm

It is reported that around 400 filling stations across the country have been temporarily closed due to the new payment system introduced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

The CPC had introduced a new payment system recently, which requires filling stations to make the payment for ordered fuel stocks on the previous day.

The President of the Filling Station Owners’ Association, Kumara Rajapakse mentioned that, although the CPC has spelt out that the payment of the ordered fuel stocks should be done by the filling stations before 9.30 p.m. the previous day, it is difficult to do so, adding that they will not receive the fuel stocks the next day if the payment failed to be made.

Further, Kumara Rajapakse emphasized that nearly 400 filling stations had to be closed temporarily due to not being able to complete the fuel orders as scheduled.

“The other issue is that the filling station owners now have to pay a huge amount of money to obtain the fuel stocks, but money does not circulate in that way at any fuel station. Therefore, around 300-400 filling stations have been closed daily due to this.”

“There is no shortage of fuel. The minister has informed to reduce fuel consumption by 4%, as the government needs a reserve of money to import fuel. Therefore, this situation continues to prevail.”

He pointed out that at present, as a daily priority list is used to provide fuel only to the respective filling stations in the respective areas though the fuel is being received as usual to the filling stations, the other filling stations remain closed.

