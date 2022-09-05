Petition filed by Rishad Bathiudeen fixed for consideration

Petition filed by Rishad Bathiudeen fixed for consideration

September 5, 2022   02:07 pm

The Supreme Court has ordered for an appeal submitted by former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen seeking the annulment of a verdict issued by the Court of Appeal against him, regarding the deforestation of the area located around the Wilpattu Forest Reserve, to be taken up for consideration on January 19, 2023.

This petition was called before the three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices Gamini Amarasekara, Achala Vengappuli and Arjuna Obeysekara today (Sep 05).

The Supreme Court further ordered to refer the consideration of the petition to another bench since Justice Arjuna Obeysekara, who is a member of the three-member Supreme Court bench, had also participated in the Appellate Court hearing related to the case.

Accordingly, the petition was ordered to be heard on January 19.

Rishad Bathiudeen, who presented the appeal had mentioned that the Court of Appeal which issued the verdict to a case filed by the Environmental Justice Centre regarding the deforestation of the forest area of the Kallaru Reserve located near the Wilpattu Forest Reserve, had ordered him to take measures for the re-plantation of the concerned area at his own personal expense.

