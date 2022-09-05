Welfare Benefit Board to introduce system to identify those in need of financial assistance

September 5, 2022   03:11 pm

The Welfare Benefit Board is to introduce a system for the identification of those in actual need of financial assistance due to the current economic crisis, among the recipients of Samurdhi, Elders’ and the Physical Disability allowances.

Accordingly, a QR code system will be introduced for the people who should be entitled to the welfare subsidy.

The Chairperson of the Welfare Benefit Board, B. Wijayarathne said it is estimated that nearly 3.9 million families will apply for this program. 

He stated this while attending a press conference which is held today to inform the public about the new system to identify the people who are eligible to receive the welfare subsidy benefits.

The program will be implemented under 06 preliminary steps.

