Flood early warning issued for several areas

September 5, 2022   04:15 pm

The Hydrology and Disaster Management Division of the Irrigation Department has issued an ‘Amber’ flood early warning for flood prone areas of Attanagalu, Kalu, Kelani, Ging and Nilwala river basins.

According to the forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology and other related information, heavy rain may occur in some parts of the island in the next 24 hours from tonight. 

Due to the fact that the Attanagalu, Kalu, Kelani, Ging and Nilwala basins are already saturated with water, if heavy rainfall occurs in one or more of those river basins, there is a risk of flooding in some areas of those basins, it said. 

Considering the above situation, the general public living in flood prone areas of above river basins are requested to be vigilant in that regards. 

It is also requested to take special care when using those rivers (riding boats, bathing and crossing rivers, tributaries and streams etc.) and their tributaries especially in upstream areas of those river basins in order to safeguard valuable lives and properties.

