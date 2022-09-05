Two more train journeys for Ella Odyssey

In addition to the existing train journeys, it has been planned to add two more train journeys to the “Ella Odyssey”, the new train service launched on the Up-country railway line to operate in the weekends.

The additional train journeys will be added to the schedule from September 08, 2022.

The Deputy General Manager of Railways, T.S. Polwattage said that the decision was made due to the request from local tourists.

Accordingly, the train will operate from Colombo to Badulla every Thursday and from Badulla to Colombo on every Friday.

The seat reservations can be done within 14 days before the journey, said the Deputy General Manager of Railways.