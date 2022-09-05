Schoolboy dies after falling into drain in Kurunegala

Schoolboy dies after falling into drain in Kurunegala

September 5, 2022   07:41 pm

A fourteen-year-old student has reportedly died after falling into an unprotected storm drain filled with rainwater following heavy rainfall in the Vehera area in Kurunegala.

The deceased has been identified as Sajith Gunaratne, 14, a Grade 09 student of Maliyadewa Model School. 

Following an operation carried out jointly by the local residents and the army, the child stuck in the drain was rescued and admitted to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.

However, the child who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital had succumbed to injuries afterwards, sources said.

