Flood warning as water levels rise in Maha Oya

September 5, 2022   10:18 pm

The Department of Irrigation urged residents in low-lying areas of Alawwa, Divulapitiya, Meerigama, Pannala, Wennappuwa, Negombo, Katana and Dankotuwa to be vigilant of floods, as water levels are rising in the Maha Oya Basin due to heavy rains.

Issuing a flood warning message, the Hydrology and Disaster Management Division of the department said that considerable rainfall has occurred in some of the upstream catchment areas of Maha Oya Basin as of 9.00 p.m. today (05). 

By analyzing the current rainfall situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Maha Oya, there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Maha Oya valley situated in Alawwa, Diwulapitiya, Meerigama, Pannala, Wennappuwa, Negambo, Katana and Dankotuwa D/S Divisions, it said. 

Residents of these area as well as motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard. 

Disaster management authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard, it further said.
 

