Prevailing heavy rains to reduce today?

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing heavy rainfall is expected to reduce today.

However, showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm may occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern province in the evening or at night.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from August 28 to September 07 this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06) are Bentotta (Kalutara district), Pothupitiya (Rarhnapura district), Bodagama (Monaragala district) about 12.09 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the cost extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and Hambantota to Pottuvil and up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be very rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be moderate.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves of about 2.0 - 2.5 m in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.