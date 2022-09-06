SC determines certain provisions of draft 22A inconsistent with Constitution

Some provisions of the draft of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution are inconsistent with the Constitution, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said today announcing the Supreme Court’s determination to the House.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court has arrived at the conclusion that the draft constitutional amendment should be passed by a special majority and a referendum or the clauses in question should be amended.

The draft of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution was challenged in the Supreme Court in terms of Article 120(1) (1) of the Constitution.