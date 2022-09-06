Five-year leave for govt workers: Committee recommendations to be implemented

September 6, 2022   12:36 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal tabled by the Prime Minister to implement the recommendations of the committee looking into the possibility of granting 05 years of leave to government employees.

PM Dinesh Gunawardena had tabled the proposal in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Council.

In June 2022, a seven-member committee was appointed for this purpose and the said panel was tasked with submitting its report to the Cabinet of Ministers along with its recommendations.

Earlier this year, the government decided to encourage employees in the public sector to take no-pay leave for a period of 5 years without affecting their seniority and pension for employment or other productive work abroad or to work in the private sector.

