Minor floods reported in several areas as adverse weather prevails

A minor flood situation is reported in several areas across the island due to the prevailing adverse weather condition that has affected many parts of the country.

The water levels of the Kelani, Kalu, Ging, Nilvala, and Mahaveli rivers and also in Maha Oya and Attanagalu Oya have rapidly risen, says the Department of Irrigation.

The Irrigation Department further warns that there is a high risk of severe floods as the upstream catchment areas of the Maha Oya basin have received heavy rainfall.

The low-lying areas of the Maha Oya valley belonging to the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Alawwa, Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Pannala, Vennappuwa, Negombo, Katana, Narammala and Dankotuwa have experienced minor flood condition, says the Irrigation Department, warning that severe floods may occur in the said areas.

Therefore, the general public living in the aforementioned areas is urged to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, the water level of the upstream catchment areas of the Kelani river basin has risen with continuous rainfall.

Accordingly, the Irrigation Department cautioned that minor floods may occur in low-lying areas of the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Dehiowita, Seethawaka, Deraniyagala, Dompe, Avissawella, Hanwella, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa, Colombo and Wattala.

Moreover, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for eight districts including Colombo, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Matale, Kurunegala, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura.

Among the aforesaid districts, Kandy, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, Kurunegala and Ratnapura districts have been issued with ‘Red’ warnings, the NBRO.

In the meantime, the Department of Meteorology emphasized that heavy showers above 100mm would be expected in several areas across the island, today as well.

The rainy weather conditions have affected the island with the activation of the Southwest Monsoon, says Meryl Mendis, the Deputy Director General of the Meteorology Department.