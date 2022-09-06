President Ranil congratulates next British PM Liz Truss

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Leader of the Conservative Party and on her imminent appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Wickremesinghe also mentioned that he is confident that bilateral and the cultural relations between Sri Lanka and the UK will continue to grow, as the two nations strengthen their partnership through UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme.

“I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected the leader of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. As we strengthen our partnership through the DCTS, I am confident that bilateral & cultural relations between Sri Lanka & the UK will continue to grow,” the President tweeted.

Liz Truss was declared the winner of the Conservative Party election yesterday and will succeed Boris Johnson as the UK’s Prime Minister.

Truss defeated her fellow contender Rishi Sunak by more than 20,000 votes as she received 81,326 votes while Indian-origin Rishi Sunak got 60,399 votes.

Notably, Truss will become the third female Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

After being announced as the Conservative Leader, Liz Truss expressed gratitude to members of the Conservative Party. She called it an “honour” to be elected as the leader of the Conservative party.

Queen Elizabeth II will formally appoint Liz Truss as UK’s Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6.

Soon after Liz Truss was chosen as the UK PM and Conservative Party Leader, world leaders have taken to their Twitter handles to congratulate her.

