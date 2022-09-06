Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 11 million seized in Kilali Lagoon

A foot patrol conducted by the navy in the Kilali Lagoon area has led to the seizure of over 37kg of Kerala cannabis and the apprehension of 02 suspects.

The Kilali Detachment of Naval Deployment Vettalakeni in the Northern Naval Command has made this apprehension during a foot patrol conducted in the Kilali Lagoon area last night (Sep 06).

Naval personnel engaged in this foot patrol searched 02 persons who were suspiciously carrying 02 sacks landward through Manalkadu beach in Kilali Lagoon.

As the sacks contained about 37kg and 700g of Kerala cannabis, the suspects together with the haul of Kerala cannabis were taken into naval custody.

Meanwhile, the street value of seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 11 million.

The two suspects held by the Navy were identified as residents of Kilali, aged 17 and 29.

The accused along with the stock of Kerala cannabis were handed over to the Palei Police for onward legal action.