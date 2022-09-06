Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 11 million seized in Kilali Lagoon

Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 11 million seized in Kilali Lagoon

September 6, 2022   05:05 pm

A foot patrol conducted by the navy in the Kilali Lagoon area has led to the seizure of over 37kg of Kerala cannabis and the apprehension of 02 suspects.

The Kilali Detachment of Naval Deployment Vettalakeni in the Northern Naval Command has made this apprehension during a foot patrol conducted in the Kilali Lagoon area last night (Sep 06).

Naval personnel engaged in this foot patrol searched 02 persons who were suspiciously carrying 02 sacks landward through Manalkadu beach in Kilali Lagoon.

As the sacks contained about 37kg and 700g of Kerala cannabis, the suspects together with the haul of Kerala cannabis were taken into naval custody.

Meanwhile, the street value of seized Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 11 million.

The two suspects held by the Navy were identified as residents of Kilali, aged 17 and 29.

The accused along with the stock of Kerala cannabis were handed over to the Palei Police for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament

We are ready to accept the challenge issued by criminals - SDIG Ajith Rohana

We are ready to accept the challenge issued by criminals - SDIG Ajith Rohana

Family of slain MP Amarakeerthi meet President Ranil

Family of slain MP Amarakeerthi meet President Ranil

Govt to increase fuel quota for metered taxis

Govt to increase fuel quota for metered taxis

Man dies after wall collapses amidst adverse weather

Man dies after wall collapses amidst adverse weather

Flood warnings issued as water level of several rivers rises

Flood warnings issued as water level of several rivers rises

Speaker announces supreme court determination on 22nd amendment to constitution

Speaker announces supreme court determination on 22nd amendment to constitution

Pubudu Jayagoda on how Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

Pubudu Jayagoda on how Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis