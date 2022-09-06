Increased fuel quota for metered taxis?

The Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara states that the fuel quota allocated for metered taxis is expected to be increased.

Commenting in the parliament today (Sep 06) on the fuel quota allowed for the three-wheeler drivers, the minister added that the attention has been given to providing an increased fuel quota for the three-wheelers who have displayed the rates and only charge the displayed price rates.

The minister further pointed out that the new program will be introduced to allow three-wheeler drivers to obtain the increased fuel quota from selected filling stations and the usual five-liter fuel quota from filling fuel stations.

Speaking further Minister Wijesekera said, “So far, we have instructed the police stations and the local government institutions, as well as the NTC to identify three-wheelers that are operating full-time on a professional basis. Then, we will be able to make the arrangements to provide more fuel ration by an alternative method.”

The minister said three-wheeler drivers have been asked to register with the nearest filling station through the police stations for that purpose. We have not told them to obtain fuel at one selected filling station. “They were allowed to buy fuel from any filling station in Sri Lanka.”

The government hopes to implement the program after the NTC and the Transport Ministry obtained relevant information from provincial councils.

Meanwhile, the All Island Three Wheeler Drivers Union stated that they do not intend to call off the protest movement they started until solutions are provided for their issues.

The trade union initiated a protest last morning (Sep 05) in front of the Ministry of Power and Energy, asserting that the fuel quota which is allowed for the three-wheelers is not enough.

Last night, the police arrived at the protest site and removed the tent set up by the protestors.

However, the president of the trade union, Lalith Dharmasena stressed that they will not vacate the site until a solution is given.