Reports on shutting down 300 filling stations daily are fake: CPC

The Ceylon Petroleum Cooperation (CPC) says there is no truth to the media reports claiming that at least 300 filling stations are compelled to shut down daily due to shortages in fuel supplies.

In a statement, the CPC said, as per the decisions taken to manage the fuel distribution process properly, it is important to ensure a fair distribution of the existing fuel stocks to all sectors, the CPC pointed out. Owing to this, it is commonplace to see certain temporary and short-term restrictions in supplies.



The CPC further mentioned in its press release that 4,000 metric tons of diesel and 3,000 metric tons of petrol are being distributed to filling stations on a daily basis, noting that this is a high figure compared to the time when shortages of fuel prevailed.

The time period given to credit payment to the banks to obtain the fuel stocks has been extended until 10.00 a.m. on Monday (Sep. 05), the CPC said further. In addition to the CPC fuel bowsers, private bowsers have also been deployed to distribute fuel at full capacity, the CPC added.

Further, the announcement also includes that the Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela terminals belonging to Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals LTD (CPSTL) are also operative, adding that the steps have been taken to distribute fuel through Sapugaskanda Distribution Terminal following the resumption of operations at Sapugaskanda Refinery.

No filling station has been closed down due to the introduction of a priority document, restriction of other facilities, etc. as mentioned in some media reports, the CPC continued.