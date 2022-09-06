President on new laws to be introduced to rebuild country

President Ranil Wickramasinghe says that several new laws will be introduced to rebuild the country.

He stated this while addressing the gathering during the United National Party’s 76th anniversary celebrations at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo toady (06).

The UNP leader said that in the most difficult of times, everyone placed their faith in the United National Party.

“Today the people are under pressure. They’re unable to eat three meals a day. I will say without any fear that we all will rescue this country again,” he said.

The President said that country’s youth despise the current politics and that the opposition is restricted to just criticism. “People expect modern politics.”

He stated that the government has presented the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution to the parliament and that they will proceed to get it passed. “We won’t stop there. I think there is more to amend in the constitution.”

He stated that the special presidential commission and the power to pass unconstitutional laws need to be done away with. “There are several other things to be done to strengthen democracy. We should amend the constitution accordingly,” he said.

Wickremesinghe said they have started oversight committees and that members of the ruling party and the opposition need to be given the chairmanships of these committees, chairmanships of the sub-committees and also given responsibilities.

“Take it forward. The party leaders are discussing it with the Speaker.”

The President also said that a new law will be introduced to replace the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and that a truth commission will be established. A bill on gender equality, another law to provide government flats, a law to grant freehold deeds to lands, the legislating of the youth parliament are all expected to be carried out. “All this is to strengthen the country.”

“We are ready to do the main affairs of the country without politics,” he added.

“My grandparents taught me to pay back the loan if I get a loan.”