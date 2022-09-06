Parliamentary debate on Social Security Contribution Levy Bill on Thursday

The parliament has scheduled the debate on the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill for September 08.

The Bill was slated to be passed without a debate in parliament today.

This decision was taken after National People’s Power (NPP) leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva, requested the Speaker to take it up for debate given that amendments have been submitted for the said Bill.

Accordingly, the adjournment debate on the mid-year fiscal position report for the year 2022, which was scheduled to be held next Thursday, will be held on a later day.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business held previously decided to pass the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill today (06) without debate in Parliament.

Budget 2022 introduced the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill as a measure to raise government revenue and rebuild the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This tax is levied at the rate of 2.5 percent upon the annual turnover is Rs. 120 million on taxable turnover of importers, manufacturers, service providers and wholesalers and retailers.