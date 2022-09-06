Parliamentary debate on Social Security Contribution Levy Bill on Thursday

Parliamentary debate on Social Security Contribution Levy Bill on Thursday

September 6, 2022   10:39 pm

The parliament has scheduled the debate on the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill for September 08.

The Bill was slated to be passed without a debate in parliament today.

This decision was taken after National People’s Power (NPP) leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Dr. Harsha de Silva, requested the Speaker to take it up for debate given that amendments have been submitted for the said Bill.

Accordingly, the adjournment debate on the mid-year fiscal position report for the year 2022, which was scheduled to be held next Thursday, will be held on a later day.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business held previously decided to pass the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill today (06) without debate in Parliament.

Budget 2022 introduced the Social Security Contribution Levy Bill as a measure to raise government revenue and rebuild the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. This tax is levied at the rate of 2.5 percent upon the annual turnover is Rs. 120 million on taxable turnover of importers, manufacturers, service providers and wholesalers and retailers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prevailing adverse weather claims two lives

Prevailing adverse weather claims two lives

Prevailing adverse weather claims two lives

President on new laws to be introduced to rebuild country (English)

President on new laws to be introduced to rebuild country (English)

Man dies after wall collapses amidst adverse weather (English)

Man dies after wall collapses amidst adverse weather (English)

SC determines certain provisions of draft 22A inconsistent with Constitution (English)

SC determines certain provisions of draft 22A inconsistent with Constitution (English)

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament (English)

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament (English)

Cabinet nod to establish special unit to restructure SOEs (English)

Cabinet nod to establish special unit to restructure SOEs (English)

Rajapaksas didn't come to power by force - SLPP secretary

Rajapaksas didn't come to power by force - SLPP secretary

Man arrested over illegal possession of foreign currency

Man arrested over illegal possession of foreign currency