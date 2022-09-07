Comprehensive legal framework to be introduced for national security

Comprehensive legal framework to be introduced for national security

September 7, 2022   01:04 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal to appoint a committee to prepare a preliminary draft for a comprehensive legal framework on national security, taking into account the relevant international standards and recommendations on the protection of human rights and paying attention to all relevant issues.

The proposal was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Defence, Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry.

The government says the need for a comprehensive national security legal framework to address the weakness of the existing anti-terrorism laws, to face such acts, to enforce the law, to further strengthen investigative and monitoring tools has been identified for introducing provisions to deal with new dimensions of terrorism and violent extremism.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Prevailing adverse weather claims two lives

Prevailing adverse weather claims two lives

Prevailing adverse weather claims two lives

President on new laws to be introduced to rebuild country (English)

President on new laws to be introduced to rebuild country (English)

Man dies after wall collapses amidst adverse weather (English)

Man dies after wall collapses amidst adverse weather (English)

SC determines certain provisions of draft 22A inconsistent with Constitution (English)

SC determines certain provisions of draft 22A inconsistent with Constitution (English)

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament (English)

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament (English)

Cabinet nod to establish special unit to restructure SOEs (English)

Cabinet nod to establish special unit to restructure SOEs (English)

Rajapaksas didn't come to power by force - SLPP secretary

Rajapaksas didn't come to power by force - SLPP secretary

Man arrested over illegal possession of foreign currency

Man arrested over illegal possession of foreign currency