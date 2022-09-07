12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

September 7, 2022   08:29 am

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have seized an Indian trawler with 12 Indian fishermen, poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters off Alampil, Mullaitivu. 

The apprehension was made during a special operation carried out by the Navy to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in the island’s waters, via the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) last evening (06).

Having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers off Mullaitivu, the Eastern Naval Command mounted the special operation to chase away those trawlers from Sri Lanka’s waters, deploying a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Eastern Naval Command. 

The operation led to the seizure of an Indian poaching trawler with 12 Indian fishermen and their fishing gear, off Alampil, Mullaitivu.

The seized Indian trawler and 12 of its fishermen were brought to the Naval Dockyard, Trincomalee as of now and they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Trincomalee for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

The Navy says it continues to carry out regular patrols in its waters to prevent illegal fishing practices of foreign fishermen, with a view to curbing its impact on the local fishing community and taking into account the consequences of such practices on the marine environment of Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minor flood situations within 24 hours; 2 deaths reported

Minor flood situations within 24 hours; 2 deaths reported

Minor flood situations within 24 hours; 2 deaths reported

Sajith will either be alone.. or will have to understand the truth - Vasu

Sajith will either be alone.. or will have to understand the truth - Vasu

Sri Lankan gems and jewellery to reach international market online

Sri Lankan gems and jewellery to reach international market online

Prevailing adverse weather claims two lives

Prevailing adverse weather claims two lives

President on new laws to be introduced to rebuild country (English)

President on new laws to be introduced to rebuild country (English)

Man dies after wall collapses amidst adverse weather (English)

Man dies after wall collapses amidst adverse weather (English)

SC determines certain provisions of draft 22A inconsistent with Constitution (English)

SC determines certain provisions of draft 22A inconsistent with Constitution (English)

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament (English)

Supreme Court's determination on draft 22A presented to parliament (English)