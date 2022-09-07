12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have seized an Indian trawler with 12 Indian fishermen, poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters off Alampil, Mullaitivu.

The apprehension was made during a special operation carried out by the Navy to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in the island’s waters, via the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) last evening (06).

Having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers off Mullaitivu, the Eastern Naval Command mounted the special operation to chase away those trawlers from Sri Lanka’s waters, deploying a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Eastern Naval Command.

The operation led to the seizure of an Indian poaching trawler with 12 Indian fishermen and their fishing gear, off Alampil, Mullaitivu.

The seized Indian trawler and 12 of its fishermen were brought to the Naval Dockyard, Trincomalee as of now and they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Trincomalee for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

The Navy says it continues to carry out regular patrols in its waters to prevent illegal fishing practices of foreign fishermen, with a view to curbing its impact on the local fishing community and taking into account the consequences of such practices on the marine environment of Sri Lanka.