Sri Lanka donates a consignment of tea to Pakistan flood victims

September 7, 2022   08:33 am

The Government of Sri Lanka has donated a consignment of Ceylon Tea to the flood victims of Pakistan following the devastating flash floods in recent weeks.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry during the handing over of the consignment of tea to the High Commissioner of Pakistan Umar Farooq Burki on 5 Septemberat the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed sympathies to the families of victims, those injured and affected by the floods. 

He also conveyed the support and solidarity of the Government and people of Sri Lanka with Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the High Commission of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

