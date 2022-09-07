Molkawe Chamiya arrested with stolen items worth Rs. 2 million

A suspect infamously known as “Molkawe Chamiya” has been arrested with stolen items including two motorcycles and six bicycles worth Rs. 2 million.

The arrestee was involved in a number of thefts reported in the Bulathsinhala police area, said the police.

The police seized two motorcycles, six bicycles, a water motor, two domestic gas cylinders, an air compressor, a vehicle battery and a stock of rubber sheets in possession of the suspect.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the police, which stated that the suspect, who is severely addicted to the use of heroin, roams around suspiciously at night.

Later, the police inquiries revealed that the suspect is in connection with 14 thefts including eight thefts of motorcycles and bicycles, the police mentioned.

It is reported that he had sold all the stolen items at a very low price for the people in Bulathsinhala and Baduraliya areas, and used the money for gambling and to purchase heroin.

The arrestee is a 35-year-old resident of the Molkawa area.

He will be produced before the Kalutara Court. Meanwhile, Bulathsinhala police is conducting further investigations into the matter.