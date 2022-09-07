Special category for fuel quota increase to be tested on selected entities

Special category for fuel quota increase to be tested on selected entities

September 7, 2022   01:45 pm

A special category for fuel quota increases is expected to be tested on selected private and public sector entities this week, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

This was decided at the meeting held with the development partners and stakeholders this morning (Sep 07) to review the National Fuel Pass QR system.

Meanwhile, tourist fuel pass and non-vehicle category are slated to be introduced next week, the lawmaker added.

Speaking further, Minister Wijesekera said the filling station code would be added from next week to the text message generated when obtaining fuel, in order to prevent the illegal use of National Fuel Pass QR code.

At the review meeting, it was also decided to make available the automated reports for filling station dealers effective from today.

