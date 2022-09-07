Extending his congratulations to the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Elizabeth Truss, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom enjoy longstanding friendly relations bound by a shared history.

Conveying his warm felicitations on Ms. Elizabeth Truss’ assumption of office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and election to the leadership of the Conservative Party, President Wickremesinghe noted that her wide-ranging experience, having served in numerous cabinet portfolios would be invaluable in delivering on her mandate as the Prime Minister.

The multifaceted partnership reinforced by democratic ideals encompasses a wide spectrum of engagement ranging from political, economic and cultural relations to strong people-to-people interactions, President Wickremesinghe said.

President Wickremesinghe added that he anticipates further strengthening of the relationship with the UK, particularly in the context of Global Britain and the UK’s new Platinum Partnership scheme with the Commonwealth family of nations.

He also appreciated Sri Lanka’s inclusion as a beneficiary country in the recently announced Developing Country Trading Scheme of the UK.

As Sri Lanka stands prepared to celebrate its 75th Anniversary of Independence in February 2023, President Wickremesinghe said that Sri Lanka looks forward to the further consolidation of corporation with the UK, the PMD reported.

