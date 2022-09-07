Circular allowing govt employees to take 5-year no-pay leave issued

Circular allowing govt employees to take 5-year no-pay leave issued

September 7, 2022   07:13 pm

A circular has been published granting five-year no-pay leave for public officers to be spent in or out of the country, without affecting their seniority and pension.

The communiqué was issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Councils.

On June 13, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval amend existing provisions to allow government employees to take no-pay leave for employment or other productive work abroad or to work in the private sector in the country.

Later on June 23, a seven-member committee was appointed to look into the matter and the said panel was tasked with submitting its report to the Cabinet of Ministers along with its recommendations.

On Monday (Sep 05), the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the proposal tabled by the Prime Minister, in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Councils, to implement the recommendations of the committee.

The circular is attached below:

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Rural school without facilities to be renovated after Derana expose

Rural school without facilities to be renovated after Derana expose

Malnutrition in Sri Lanka taken up for debate in parliament

Malnutrition in Sri Lanka taken up for debate in parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.07

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.09.07

Ranjan says people should unite to oust corrupted politicians

Ranjan says people should unite to oust corrupted politicians

Main suspect in murder at Weeraketiya arrested after 9 years

Main suspect in murder at Weeraketiya arrested after 9 years

US assures support for restructuring Sri Lanka's debt

US assures support for restructuring Sri Lanka's debt