Actress Damitha Abeyratne arrested

Actress Damitha Abeyratne has been arrested over the incident of forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat during the protests in July.

Police said she was arrested following a protest held today near the Diyatha Uyana in Battaramulla.

She had been arrested on charges of forcibly entering the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo during the protests in July this year.

A leading figure of the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and an activist of the ‘GotaGoGama’, Damitha Abeyratne had participated in the ‘Black Hour’ protest near the Diyatha Uyana in Battaramulla today (07) along with several other activists.

She was reportedly arrested by police officers attached to the Colombo (North) Crimes Division following this protest.