Pakistan beat Afghanistan to set up Asia Cup final with Sri Lanka

September 7, 2022   11:27 pm

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday, confirming Pakistan and Sri Lanka as the finalists of the tournament.

The result meant that India and Afghanistan are out of reckoning for the final to be played on Sunday as they are winless from two matches. With four points each, Pakistan and Sri Lanka qualified for the title clash.

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35.

Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, reaching 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs. Shadab Khan top-scored for Pakistan with 36 while Iftikhar Ahmed made 30.

For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets apiece while Rashid Khan got two.

With that, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final and will clash for the title on Sunday (September 11). 

Brief scores: 

Afghanistan: 129 for 6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 35; Haris Rauf 2/26).

Pakistan: 131 for 9 in 19.2 overs (Shadab Khan 36, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/31, Fareed Ahmad 3/31, Rashid Khan 2/25).

-Agencies

