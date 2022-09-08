COPF proposes series of awareness programs for MPs on economic crisis

The parliamentary Committee on Public Finance has decided to organize a series of awareness programs for Members of Parliament about the prevailing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

It has been decided by the members of the Committee on Public Finance that a series of programs should be organized under the initiative of the committee to inform all members of parliament about the nature of the current economic crisis.

The decision was taken when the Committee on Public Finance met in Parliament on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha De Silva.

The members of the Committee on Public Finance were briefed on the “Mid-Year Fiscal Position Report -2022” which was tabled in Parliament on July 27th, with a presentation by officials including the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and the Treasury, Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena.

Due to the various facts explained during this briefing, it was suggested to inform all Members of Parliament about the current economic crisis.

Harsha de Silva pointed out that the interest rate may increase with the increase of inflation. Therefore, he said that as the first program, he proposes to educate all members of parliament about the relationship between inflation and interest rate.

Also, there was a lengthy discussion about the decrease in government revenue due to the reduction of tax percentages in the latter half of 2019. Also, the impact of the Covid pandemic on the reduction of government revenue was also discussed here and the measures taken to increase the government revenue by the year 2022 were also discussed.

Minister Vidura Wickramanayake, Members of Parliament Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Duminda Dissanayake, (Dr.) Sita Arambepola, M.A Sumanthiran, Harshana Rajakaruna, Anupa Pasqual and (Prof.) Ranjith Bandara were present.