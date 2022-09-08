New State Ministers sworn in

New State Ministers sworn in

September 8, 2022   10:13 am

The swearing-in of new State Ministers was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (Sep 08).

Accordingly, a total of 37 parliamentarians took oaths in their new state ministerial portfolios.

1. Jagath Pushpakumara - State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion

2. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya - State Minister of Finance

3. Lasantha Alagiyawanna - State Minister of Transport

4. Janaka Wakkumbura - State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government

5. Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva - State Minister of Agriculture

6. Rohana Dissanayake - State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs

7. Lohan Ratwatte - State Minister of Plantation Industries

8. Indika Anuruddha - State Minister of Power and Energy

9. Sanath Nishantha - State Minister of Water Supply

10. Dilum Amunugama - State Minister of Investment Promotion

11. Vijitha Berugoda - State Minister of Piriven Education

12. Siripala Gamlath - State Minister of Highways

13. Shantha Bandara - State Minister of Mass Media

14. Kanaka Herath - State Minister of Technology

15. Shehan Semasinghe - State Minister of Finance

16. Thenuka Vidanagamage - State Minister of Economic Development and Housing

17. Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon - State Minister of Defence

18. Arundika Fernando - State Minister of Urban Development and Housing

19. Tharaka Balasuriya - State Minister of Foreign Affairs

20. Anuradha Jayaratne - State Minister of Justice and Prisons Reforms

21. Sathasivam Viyalanderan - State Minister of Trade

22. Sisira Jayakody - State Minister of Indigenous Medicine

23. Piyal Nishantha de Silva - State Minister of Fisheries

24. Prasanna Ranaweera - State Minister of Small- and Medium-Scale Enterprise Development

25. D.V. Chanaka - State Minister of Conservation of Wildlife and Forest Reserves

26. D.B. Herath - State Minister of Livestock Development

27. Shasheendra Rajapaksa - State Minister of Irrigation

28. Dr. Seetha Arambepola - State Minister of Health

29. Kader Masthan - State Minister of Rural Economy

30. Ashoka Priyantha - State Minister of Home Affairs

31. Aravindh Kumar - State Minister of Education

32. Geetha Kumarasinghe - State Minister of Women and Child Affairs

33. Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan - State Minister of Rural Road Development

34. Suren Raghavan - State Minister of Higher Education

35. Diana Gamage - State Minister of Tourism

36. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake - State Minister of Primary Industries

37. Anupa Pasqual - State Minister of Social Empowerment

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Actress Damitha Abeyratna under arrest

Actress Damitha Abeyratna under arrest

Hunger strike at Magazine Prison

Hunger strike at Magazine Prison

Several State Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow? (English)

Several State Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow? (English)

President anticipates further strengthening of Sri Lanka's ties with UK (English)

President anticipates further strengthening of Sri Lanka's ties with UK (English)

UN report urges progress on accountability, institutional and security sector reforms (English)

UN report urges progress on accountability, institutional and security sector reforms (English)

U.S. assures support for restructuring Sri Lanka debt (English)

U.S. assures support for restructuring Sri Lanka debt (English)

WFP warns against rising hunger levels in Sri Lanka (English)

WFP warns against rising hunger levels in Sri Lanka (English)