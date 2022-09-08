New State Ministers sworn in

The swearing-in of new State Ministers was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (Sep 08).

Accordingly, a total of 37 parliamentarians took oaths in their new state ministerial portfolios.

1. Jagath Pushpakumara - State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion

2. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya - State Minister of Finance

3. Lasantha Alagiyawanna - State Minister of Transport

4. Janaka Wakkumbura - State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government

5. Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva - State Minister of Agriculture

6. Rohana Dissanayake - State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs

7. Lohan Ratwatte - State Minister of Plantation Industries

8. Indika Anuruddha - State Minister of Power and Energy

9. Sanath Nishantha - State Minister of Water Supply

10. Dilum Amunugama - State Minister of Investment Promotion

11. Vijitha Berugoda - State Minister of Piriven Education

12. Siripala Gamlath - State Minister of Highways

13. Shantha Bandara - State Minister of Mass Media

14. Kanaka Herath - State Minister of Technology

15. Shehan Semasinghe - State Minister of Finance

16. Thenuka Vidanagamage - State Minister of Economic Development and Housing

17. Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon - State Minister of Defence

18. Arundika Fernando - State Minister of Urban Development and Housing

19. Tharaka Balasuriya - State Minister of Foreign Affairs

20. Anuradha Jayaratne - State Minister of Justice and Prisons Reforms

21. Sathasivam Viyalanderan - State Minister of Trade

22. Sisira Jayakody - State Minister of Indigenous Medicine

23. Piyal Nishantha de Silva - State Minister of Fisheries

24. Prasanna Ranaweera - State Minister of Small- and Medium-Scale Enterprise Development

25. D.V. Chanaka - State Minister of Conservation of Wildlife and Forest Reserves

26. D.B. Herath - State Minister of Livestock Development

27. Shasheendra Rajapaksa - State Minister of Irrigation

28. Dr. Seetha Arambepola - State Minister of Health

29. Kader Masthan - State Minister of Rural Economy

30. Ashoka Priyantha - State Minister of Home Affairs

31. Aravindh Kumar - State Minister of Education

32. Geetha Kumarasinghe - State Minister of Women and Child Affairs

33. Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan - State Minister of Rural Road Development

34. Suren Raghavan - State Minister of Higher Education

35. Diana Gamage - State Minister of Tourism

36. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake - State Minister of Primary Industries

37. Anupa Pasqual - State Minister of Social Empowerment