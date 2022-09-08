New State Ministers sworn in
September 8, 2022 10:13 am
The swearing-in of new State Ministers was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning (Sep 08).
Accordingly, a total of 37 parliamentarians took oaths in their new state ministerial portfolios.
1. Jagath Pushpakumara - State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion
2. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya - State Minister of Finance
3. Lasantha Alagiyawanna - State Minister of Transport
4. Janaka Wakkumbura - State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
5. Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva - State Minister of Agriculture
6. Rohana Dissanayake - State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs
7. Lohan Ratwatte - State Minister of Plantation Industries
8. Indika Anuruddha - State Minister of Power and Energy
9. Sanath Nishantha - State Minister of Water Supply
10. Dilum Amunugama - State Minister of Investment Promotion
11. Vijitha Berugoda - State Minister of Piriven Education
12. Siripala Gamlath - State Minister of Highways
13. Shantha Bandara - State Minister of Mass Media
14. Kanaka Herath - State Minister of Technology
15. Shehan Semasinghe - State Minister of Finance
16. Thenuka Vidanagamage - State Minister of Economic Development and Housing
17. Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon - State Minister of Defence
18. Arundika Fernando - State Minister of Urban Development and Housing
19. Tharaka Balasuriya - State Minister of Foreign Affairs
20. Anuradha Jayaratne - State Minister of Justice and Prisons Reforms
21. Sathasivam Viyalanderan - State Minister of Trade
22. Sisira Jayakody - State Minister of Indigenous Medicine
23. Piyal Nishantha de Silva - State Minister of Fisheries
24. Prasanna Ranaweera - State Minister of Small- and Medium-Scale Enterprise Development
25. D.V. Chanaka - State Minister of Conservation of Wildlife and Forest Reserves
26. D.B. Herath - State Minister of Livestock Development
27. Shasheendra Rajapaksa - State Minister of Irrigation
28. Dr. Seetha Arambepola - State Minister of Health
29. Kader Masthan - State Minister of Rural Economy
30. Ashoka Priyantha - State Minister of Home Affairs
31. Aravindh Kumar - State Minister of Education
32. Geetha Kumarasinghe - State Minister of Women and Child Affairs
33. Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan - State Minister of Rural Road Development
34. Suren Raghavan - State Minister of Higher Education
35. Diana Gamage - State Minister of Tourism
36. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake - State Minister of Primary Industries
37. Anupa Pasqual - State Minister of Social Empowerment