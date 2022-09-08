Sri Lankas officials reserve assets drop by 5.6% in Aug 2022

September 8, 2022   11:57 am

Official reserve assets of Sri Lanka at the end of August 2022 were at USD 1,716, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

This is a decrease of 5.6 percent from the official reserve assets figure of USD 1,817 million in July 2022.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves, the main component of these official reserve assets, decreased from USD 1,709 million in July 2022 to USD 1,619 million in August. It is a decrease of 5.3 percent.

