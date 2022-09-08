Two petitions against Sanath Nishantha fixed for consideration

Two petitions filed against MP Sanath Nishantha over contempt of court have been fixed for consideration on September 13.

The Court of Appeal has issued notices to the respondents of the petitions including the parliamentarian to present submissions regarding the petitions on that day.

The petitions were filed by Attorney-at-Law Vijith Kumara and Priyalal Sirisena, seeking punishment for contempt of court.

In his petition, Mr. Sirisena alleged that Sanath Nishantha, who spoke to the media at a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters on August 23, had expressed critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

The attorney had added that the MP has damaged the honour and the image of the judiciary.