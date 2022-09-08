Two petitions against Sanath Nishantha fixed for consideration

Two petitions against Sanath Nishantha fixed for consideration

September 8, 2022   12:53 pm

Two petitions filed against MP Sanath Nishantha over contempt of court have been fixed for consideration on September 13.

The Court of Appeal has issued notices to the respondents of the petitions including the parliamentarian to present submissions regarding the petitions on that day.

The petitions were filed by Attorney-at-Law Vijith Kumara and Priyalal Sirisena, seeking punishment for contempt of court.

In his petition, Mr. Sirisena alleged that Sanath Nishantha, who spoke to the media at a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party headquarters on August 23, had expressed critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

The attorney had added that the MP has damaged the honour and the image of the judiciary.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police distribute nutritious food items to pregnant women

Police distribute nutritious food items to pregnant women

Police distribute nutritious food items to pregnant women

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets drop further

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets drop further

Newly-appointed State Ministers speak to media

Newly-appointed State Ministers speak to media

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets drop further

Sri Lanka's official reserve assets drop further

Opposition Leader Sajith visits Damitha Abeyratne in police custody

Opposition Leader Sajith visits Damitha Abeyratne in police custody

Actress Damitha Abeyratna under arrest

Actress Damitha Abeyratna under arrest

Hunger strike at Magazine Prison

Hunger strike at Magazine Prison

Several State Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow? (English)

Several State Ministers to be sworn in tomorrow? (English)