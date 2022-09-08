USAID Administrator to visit Sri Lanka this week

September 8, 2022   01:47 pm

Administrator of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power is planning to engage in a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka this week.

According to reports, Power is expected to arrive on the island on September 10.

She will be holding discussions with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and other government officials during her visit.

USAID administrator’s visit comes after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed the Sri Lankan government that the United States, as a creditor nation, would participate in restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt.

The U.S. Treasury Department, welcoming President Wickremesinghe’s proposal for a coordination platform for Sri Lanka’s official bilateral creditors, has urged engagement in this regard.

The United States also pledged to continue to engage with their other government agencies, as well as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, to assist the people of Sri Lanka.

