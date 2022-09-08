Actress Damitha Abeyratne remanded

Actress Damitha Abeyratne, who was a leading figure of ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement and an activist of the ‘GotaGoGama’ at Galle Face Green, has been placed under remand custody until September 14.

She was produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

Abeyratne was arrested by the Colombo North Crimes Division yesterday (Sep 07) while returning from ‘Black Hour’ protest staged in Diyatha Uyana area of Battaramulla.

She was taken into custody on charges of forcible entry to the Presidential Secretariat in July this year and damaging its property.