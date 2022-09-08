CSE to extend trading hours from Sep 15

CSE to extend trading hours from Sep 15

September 8, 2022   03:32 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has decided to extend its trading hours with effect from next Thursday (Sep 15).

The decision was taken with the consultation of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) and the stock broking industry.

The trading hours will be as follows:

  • Pre-open session from 09.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.
  • Open Auction at 10.00 a.m.
  • Regular Trading commences at 10.00 a.m.
  • Market closes at 12.30 p.m.
